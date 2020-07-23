Headlines

England vs West Indies 3rd Test: Jofra Archer called back for decider game in Manchester

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have recalled speedster Jofra Archer, who missed the second Test, in the 14-man squad against West Indies in the third Test in Manchester. 

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2020, 07:51 PM IST

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have recalled speedster Jofra Archer, who missed the second Test, in the 14-man squad against West Indies in the third Test in Manchester. 

Archer was excluded from the second Test against West Indies after the bowler breached the team's bio-secure protocols. 

"Archer will now commence five days of isolation and will undergo two COVID-19 tests in this period, which have to test negative before his self-isolation period is lifted," ECB had said in a statement.

England had levelled the three-match Test series after the hosts secured a massive 113-run win against West Indies in the second Test. Earlier, the visitors had secured a four-wicket win in the first Test. 

England Men's Test Squad: Joe Root (captain), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

The third Test will commence on July 24.

