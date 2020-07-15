England vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Live streaming, ENG v WI Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

England will hope to get back to winning ways after losing the first Test against West Indies at Southampton.

The return of captain Joe Root could also prove inspirational in the second Test. starting Thursday (July 16). The star batsman Root had missed the first clash for attending the birth of his second child.

All three fixtures are being played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus outbreak and now at 1-0 down with just two to play, there is far less margin for error.

When and where to watch England vs West Indies, 2nd Test

Where and when is the England vs West Indies, 2nd Test being played?

The England vs West Indies, 2nd Test will be played on July 16, 2020, at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

What time does the England vs West Indies, 2nd Test begin?

The England vs West Indies, 2nd Test will begin at 03:30 PM IST.

Where to watch England vs West Indies, 2nd Test live in India (TV channels)?

The England vs West Indies, 2nd Test live telecast will be available on Sony network in India.

How and where to watch online England vs West Indies, 2nd Test live streaming?

The England vs West Indies, 2nd Test live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv. You can also catch the live updates on dnaindia.com/sports.

England vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Predicted Starting XIs

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root, Ben Stokes (C), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (WK), Dom Bess, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood/Stuart Broad.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (WK), Jason Holder (C), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.