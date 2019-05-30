England vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2019: Jonny Bairstow fall for a duck

Live Cricket Score, England vs South Africa: England are batting first after being invited by South Africa in the opening game of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

England vs South Africa, World Cup 2019: Live Scorecard

ENGLAND 60/1 after 10.1 overs

15:30 IST

England have made good recovery after the shock in the very first over. Jason Roy and Joe Root have taken England to 43/1 in 7 overs.

15:10 IST

Imran Tahir seems to be continuing his wicket-taking form from IPL into the World Cup as well.

15:03 IST

OUT! Tahir strikes on the second ball of the match. Jonny Bairstow walks back for a duck.

15:00 IST

Both teams are in the middle with Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy ready to take strike for England. Imran Tahir to bowl the first over.

England vs South Africa: Toss

South Africa have won the toss and have decided to send England out to bat first at the Oval. Both captains shared their views after the toss.

South Africa captain, Faf Du Duplessis, "Going to have a bowl. Early start at the Oval, if there's anything in the wicket, it's now. Shamsi, Miller, Morris, Steyn not playing. Steyn's around 80%. The start of the World Cup. It's going to be a good one. Ngidi and KG have been exceptional over the last couple of years. Good to see Amla scoring runs in the warm-up."

England Captain Eoin Morgan said, "Would've looked to do the same. The wicket looks really good. It's set fair all day, shouldn't change much. Yes, Wood was available for selection. But unfortunately, he's missed out. Archer's a guy who's come in and impressed. He's very calm when he plays. He's a very exciting prospect. Yeah, the favourites tag sits comfortably. It's been a collective drive for us."

England vs South Africa: Playing XI

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir.