England vs South Africa Highlights: Clinical England beat South Africa by 104 runs in World Cup opener- as it happened

Live Cricket Score: Updates from World Cup 2019 as England take on South Africa.

England vs South Africa, World Cup 2019: England made a confident start to their Cricket World Cup campaign as they crushed South Africa by 104 runs in the opening match of the tournament at The Oval on Thursday. Ben Stokes top-scored with 89 and Jason Roy, Joe Root and Eoin Morgan also made fifties in the hosts' total of 311 for eight after being sent into bat.

South Africa's Quinton de Kock hit 68 and Rassie van der Dussen 50, but England took wickets at regular intervals to ensure the required run rate kept climbing. Stokes pulled off a spectacular leaping one-handed catch on the boundary to dismiss Andile Phehlukwayo and Jofra Archer claimed three wickets as South Africa were bowled out for 207 with more than 10 overs to spare.

England vs South Africa, World Cup 2019: Scorecard

Here's how it all happened:

SOUTH AFRICA 207 in 39.5 overs

ENGLAND 311/8 in 50 overs

20:15 IST

Ben Stokes was the star with the bat, ball and in the field for England.

Ben Stokes with the bat, Ben Stokes with the ball, Ben Stokes on the field!



No question about who's the Player of the Match in the #CWC19 opener #ENGvSA #WeAreEngland pic.twitter.com/2pZwa10xEt — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) May 30, 2019

20:10 IST

THAT'S IT! Imran Tahir is caught behind as England win by 104 runs. South Africa are all out for 207 in 39.5 overs.

20:06 PM IST

OUT! Ben Stokes takes his first wicket. Rabada goes for a big one and holes out to Plunkett. South Africa nine down for 207

22:00 IST

OUT! Hashim Amla's return does not last long. Liam Plunkett strikes as South Africa are 193/8 in 38.4 overs now.

21: 41 IST

Akhile Phehlukwayo is gone- he is out after scoring 24. Adil Rashid strikes. Ben Stokes a really good catch near the fence. South Africa are 180 for 7 after 34.1 overs.

21:27 IST

Rassi van der Dussen falls after his half-century. It seems all over for South Africa now. They are 167/6 after 31.5 overs. South Africa require another 145 runs with 4 wickets and 18.1 overs remaining.

21:01 IST

OUT! Another one bites the dust- JP Duminy falls to Moeen Ali. SA now 142/4 after 25.5 overs

20:47 IST

It has been a good recovery by Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen so far. South Africa reach 125 for 2 in 22 overs. They need 187 runs required from 28 overs.

20:30 IST

Quinton de Kock completes his half-century. He is carrying the hopes of his team as South Africa reach 89 for 2 in 18 overs.

20:01 IST

OUT! Jofra Archer gets another one- Faf du Plessis is top edges one to Adil Rashid. He scored jsy 5. South Africa are 44/2 in 9.3 overs

19:51 IST

OUT! Jofra Archer removes Aidem Markram. It was very beautiful delivery it was a little wide with extra bounce and forces Markram into a back-foot push. A good catch at slip.

19:40 IST

Hashim Amla is walking off the field after a blow to the grille of his helmet from Jofra Archer in the fourth over. Aiden Markram comes in the middle after Amla retires hurt.

19:24 IST

A slow and cautious start for South Africa so far- SA 4/0 in 2 overs

19:20 IST

We’re back with the run-chase! Openers Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla out for South Africa and Chris Woakes to ball first over.

18:40 IST

England managed to put up 311 runs on the board for South Africa to chase down who will be out to bat shortly.

18:40 IST

OUT! Stokes departs for England after scoring a brilliant 89 off 79 deliveries.

18:38 IST

300 up for England as the crowd at The Oval are on their feet to applaud their team's effort so far.

18:31 IST

OUT! Rapid Rabada picks up his second wicket of the day, dismissing Woakes for 13.

18:21 IST

Ben Stokes going strong so far for England. Currently batting on 77* of 70 balls.

18:08 IST

OUT! Moeen Ali departs shortly after coming to the crease, scoring just 3 runs of 9 balls. Ngidi picks up his second wicket of the day.

17:56 IST

OUT! Ngidi's slower delivery catches Buttler by surprise as he departs after scoring only 18 of 16 runs.

17:33 IST

OUT! Imran Tahir picks up his second wicket of the day as he sends Morgan back to the pavilion after scoring 57 off 60 balls.

17:33 IST

Ben Stokes now completes his half-century for the day. Scoring 50 off 48 deliveries.

Fifty No.4 for the hosts! And this time, it's Ben Stokes



England's highest total at the World Cup so far is 338. Can they beat that today?



FOLLOW #ENGvSA LIVE https://t.co/nH52002J64 pic.twitter.com/AMyaP2b8PV — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) May 30, 2019

17:26 IST

200 up for England after 34.5 overs. Stokes and Morgan playing with some real understanding.

17:16 IST

A deserved half-century for Eoin Morgan who came in and played some brilliant shots for England. Currently batting at 50* off 53 balls.

17:12 IST

Captain Eoin Morgan is close to his half-century as both him and Stokes look to have settled now.

16:38 IST

England captain Eoin Morgan and Ben Stokes looking to settle in quickly against a deadly South Africa bowling attack.

16:19 IST

Joe Root also completes his half-century at The Oval. Scoring 50 off 56 balls.

Fifties up for @JasonRoy20 and @root66!



The England pair become the first two batsmen to bring up their half-centuries in #CWC19



FOLLOW #ENGvSA LIVE https://t.co/nH52002J64 pic.twitter.com/ihjEswsXAi — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) May 30, 2019

Fifty up for @JasonRoy20 and up for the hosts!



The England opener becomes the first batsman to score a half-century in #CWC19



FOLLOW #ENGvSA LIVE https://t.co/nH52002J64 pic.twitter.com/GDZpP3Kjy3 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) May 30, 2019

15:30 IST

England have made a good recovery after the shock in the very first over. Jason Roy and Joe Root have taken England to 43/1 in 7 overs.

15:10 IST

Imran Tahir seems to be continuing his wicket-taking form from IPL into the World Cup as well.

15:03 IST

OUT! Tahir strikes on the second ball of the match. Jonny Bairstow walks back for a duck.

15:00 IST

Both teams are in the middle with Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy ready to take strike for England. Imran Tahir to bowl the first over.

England vs South Africa: Toss

South Africa have won the toss and have decided to send England out to bat first at the Oval. Both captains shared their views after the toss.

South Africa captain, Faf Du Duplessis, "Going to have a bowl. Early start at the Oval, if there's anything in the wicket, it's now. Shamsi, Miller, Morris, Steyn not playing. Steyn's around 80%. The start of the World Cup. It's going to be a good one. Ngidi and KG have been exceptional over the last couple of years. Good to see Amla scoring runs in the warm-up."

England Captain Eoin Morgan said, "Would've looked to do the same. The wicket looks really good. It's set fair all day, shouldn't change much. Yes, Wood was available for selection. But unfortunately, he's missed out. Archer's a guy who's come in and impressed. He's very calm when he plays. He's a very exciting prospect. Yeah, the favourites tag sits comfortably. It's been a collective drive for us."

England vs South Africa: Playing XI

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir.