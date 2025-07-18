England vs Pakistan WCL 2025 Dream11 Predictions: Best picks for fantasy Playing XI, Edgbaston pitch report and more

Ahead of the high-voltage WCL 2025 inaugural game between England Champions and Pakistan Champions, take a look at our best picks for fantasy Playing XI for online gaming.

The World Championship of Legends (WCL) is all set to begin with a new season on Friday, July 18, with England Champions locking horns with Pakistan Champions. The match is scheduled to be played at the iconic Edgbaston in Birmingham. Indian cricket fans can watch the match live on TV and on OTT, starting at 9 pm (IST). If you are also making your fantasy Playing XI, then it is highly recommended that you take a look at our Dream11 team for the ENG-C vs PAK-C game.

England vs Pakistan, WCL 2025: Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers - Kamran Akmal

Batters - Eoin Morgan (C), James Vince, Alastair Cook

All-Rounders - Moeen Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Shahid Afridi, Ravi Bopara (VC)

Bowlers - Wahab Riaz, Sohail Tanvir, Liam Plunkett

England vs Pakistan, WCL 2025: Edgbaston Pitch Report

The pitch of Edgbaston in Birmingham provides good conditions for batters, specifically in the short format of the game. However, fast bowlers can also get help from the swinging conditions at the venue. Statistically, batting first has proven to be a good decision in the T20 format at Edgbaston, as out of the 28 games, 18 times the team batting first won the match, whereas the team batting second won on just 10 occasions. The average first innings score at the venue is 145.