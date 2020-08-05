England vs Pakistan, 1st Test: Live streaming, ENG v PAK Dream11, time in India & where to watch on TV

England lock horns with Pakistan in three-match Test series with the first taking place at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

Cricket got back on its feet after the sabbatical due to the coronavirus pandemic and the fust international game was the Test between England and West Indies.

Pakistan is the only team to have drawn two back-to-back Test series in England- 2-2 in 2016 and 1-1 in 2018- in the last decade.

When and where to watch England vs Pakistan, 1st Test

Where and when is the England vs Pakistan, 1st Test match being played?

The England vs Pakistan, 1st Test match will be played from August 5-9, 2020, at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

What time does the England vs Pakistan, 1st Test match begin?

The England vs Pakistan, 1st Test match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Where to watch England vs Pakistan, 1st Test live in India (TV channels)?

The England vs Pakistan, 1st Test live telecast will be available on Sony Ten network networks in India.

How and where to watch online England vs Pakistan, 1st Test live streaming?

The England vs Pakistan, 1st Test live telecast will be available online on Sony Liv app for premium users.

England vs Pakistan, 1st Test: Predicted Starting XIs

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (c), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam/Shadab Khan/Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Yasir Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas