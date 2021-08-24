England vs India: Live streaming, when and where to watch ENG vs IND, 3rd Test and other details

After stamping their authority at Lord's, the Virat Kohli-led Indian side now faces England in the third Test. The first Test ended in a draw due to rain but India staged an incredible comeback in the second game by winning the clash by 151 runs.

Batsmen Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley were omitted from the England squad last week and pacer Mark Wood has been ruled out due to shoulder injury. Many new faces are expected to play for the English team with the addition of left-handed batsman Dawid Malan.

As for India, the question remains whether the visitors will change the winning combination or go with the same set. India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane said they haven't decided yet and had added that Shardul Thakur was declared fit for the third Test.

When will England vs India third Test match start?

The England vs India third Test match will start at 3.30 PM IST on Wednesday, August 25.

Where will England vs India third Test match be played?

The England vs India third Test match will be played at the Headingley in Leeds.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs India third Test match in India?

The England vs India third Test match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network through channels Sony Six, Sony Ten 3, and Sony Ten 4 in regional languages.

How to watch the live streaming of the England vs India third Test match?

Fans can catch the live streaming of the England vs India third Test match on the SonyLiv app and website.