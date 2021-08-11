England vs India: Live streaming, when and where to watch ENG vs IND, 2nd Test and other details

After the first match ended in a draw due to the rain, which washed out the whole day's play both England and India will be itching to get on the field and play to get a result, given that the weather in London for this week is much more promising than the one, Trent Bridge offered.

While the hosts will be making a few changes all through their line-up from top-order to middle to the pacers as Stuart Broad is doubtful because of his right calf strain, India too have an injury concern in Shardul Thakur, but they will be confident going into the Lord's Test after a string outing in the first game.

When will England vs India second Test match start?

The England vs India second Test match will start at 3.30 PM IST on Thursday, August 12.

Where will England vs India second Test match be played?

The England vs India second Test match will be played at the Lord's Cricket Ground, London.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs India second Test match in India?

The England vs India second Test match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network through channels Sony Six, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 4 in regional languages.

How to watch the live streaming of the England vs India second Test match?

Fans can catch the live streaming of the England vs India second Test match on the SonyLiv app and website.