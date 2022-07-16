'People keep reminding him...': Wasim Jaffer on 'pressure' faced by Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

It seems that troubles don't want to leave former India skipper Virat Kohli's side as after the low score in the 2nd ODI against England, he was again rest for the series against West Indies.

The batter's lean patch with the bat saw him get dismissed for 16 off 25 balls in London. His dismissal was in the same way he has been getting out in the past - caught behind.

Analysing his wicket, former India batter Wasim Jaffer said that Kohli needs will need to have a better understanding of the deliveries he needs to leave outside off stump.

"Virat Kohli again looked good, but teams will keep bowling there (outside off stump) all the time. He needs to understand that, especially those lengths where he can't get runs off. Anything short, he can dab it to third man. Anything full is fine as well. But he needs to understand which deliveries he must leave," Jaffer said, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Now being rested for the upcoming white-ball series against Windies, Jaffer feels that Kohli needs to stay in touch with the game as it might be more beneficial for the star batter.

"Every innings is going to pile up pressure on him and probably put doubts in him as well. People keep reminding him. I am sure it adds up to him. If he had played those T20s, he would have been in touch. I don't know if this break will help him. Next innings will be very crucial for him," he said.

Talking about the ODI clash between the Men in Blue and the English side, after a 100 runs win the second game, the host leveled the three-match series 1-1. The series decider will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday, July 17.