England vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2022: Melbourne Weather, Pitch report, probable playing XI

Australia vs England

Defending champions Australia will lock horns with the Jos Buttler-led team England in what is going to be a virtual knock-out game for the two teams in the 26th match of the T20 World Cup 2022. The two sides were deemed as favourites to make it to the semi-finals this year, but Australia’s early defeat to New Zealand and England facing an upset against Ireland in their previous fixtures has changed the equation.

READ: 'Send real Mr Bean next time...', President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa congratulates team on win over Pakistan

Aaron Finch-led side produced a thumping batting display against Sri Lanka. Australians were wounded after that thrashing against New Zealand. They had to win by a big margin against Sri Lanka to get their net run rate back on track. The hosts slightly got their net run rate back.

England lost to Ireland and their mighty batting line-up came under the scanner yet again. Alex Hales has looked scratchy with the bat at the top. He has struck at a lowish strike rate and that has put pressure on others. Ben Stokes has also not fired and is averaging a dismal 10.74 in four innings.

Match Details

Match: England vs Australia, Super 12, Group A, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Date & Time: October 28, 1:30 PM

Venue: Melbourne

Live Streaming: Star Sports

Australia have only triumphed once in their previous seven T20I matches against England. When the two teams faced off in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2021, England were guided to a resounding victory by Jos Buttler as Australia were bundled out for 125 runs, and England chased the target down in just 11.4 overs.

ENG vs AUS Pitch Report

The match will be played at MCG. The surface is pretty sportive. The Pacers have enjoyed bowling here in the power play. 150 is the par score.

READ: T20 World Cup: 'What a shocker', former cricketers react as Zimbabwe upsets Pakistan with a win by 1 run

ENG vs AUS Weather Report

According to Bureau of Meteorology, there's a 90 per cent chance of rain in Melbourne on Friday. "Cloudy. High (80%) chance of showers in the west, very high (95%) chance of showers in the east," the website stated.

ENG vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

England: Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood