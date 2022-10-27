England vs Australia live streaming: When and where to watch ENG vs AUS match 26 of T20 World Cup in India

England vs Australia

The Super 12 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will host nation Australia take on England on Friday.

Australia's big defeat to New Zealand in the tournament opener had meant they were just one more slip-up away from a group-stage exit.

Their Net-Run-Rate (NRR) had taken such a hammering after the 89-run defeat that even after having a big win against Sri Lanka in Perth, only managed to push Australia's NRR as far as -1.555, the lowest of the five teams in their group so far.

However, their hopes to remain alive in the contest were restored after England's shock defeat, via DLS, against Ireland.

This game has thrown Group 1 wide open and put the focus firmly on the Ashes clash. For the hosts, they will need to beat England, Ireland, and Afghanistan in their remaining three matches to advance to the semifinals.

All you need to know about Australia vs England game at ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022:

When will Australia vs England game be played?

Australia vs England game will be played on October 28, Friday.

Where will Australia vs England game be played?

Australia vs England game will be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne.

What time will Australia vs England game be played?

Australia vs England game will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Where can you watch Australia vs England game on TV?

Australia vs England game will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch Australia vs England game match live streaming?

Australia vs England game live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Australia vs England probable XI

England: Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood