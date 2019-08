England vs Australia, 2nd Test Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for ENG vs AUS today

Dream11 Prediction - England vs Australia 2nd Test

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for England vs Australia 2nd Test match today, August 14 at Lord's, Marylebone.

England vs Australia 2nd Test (ENG vs AUS) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – Matthew Wade, Jonny Bairstow

Batters – Steve Smith, Joe Root, Rory Burns, David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Roy

All-Rounders – Travis Head, Ben Stokes

Bowlers – Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Nathan Lyon.

ENG vs AUS My Dream11 Team

Jonny Bairstow, David Warner, Steve Smith (VC), Cameron Bancroft, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes (C).

ENG vs AUS Probable Playing 11

England Possible XI: Burns, Roy, Root(C), Denly, Stokes, Buttler(WK), Bairstow/Curran, Woakes, Broad, Leach and Archer.

Australia Possible XI: Warner, Bancroft, Khawaja, Smith, Head, Wade, Paine(C&WK), Cummins, Hazlewood/Starc, Lyon and Siddle.

ENG vs AUS Squad:

England (From): Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root(c), Joe Denly, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow(w), Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad

Australia (From): Cameron Bancroft, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood.

