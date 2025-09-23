England unveil 16-member Ashes squad with Harry Brook as vice-captain: Know why Chris Woakes not included for tour?

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday announced its 16-member 'strong' squad for the upcoming Ashes tour of Australia. Check out who is in and who is out.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday finally unveiled its 16-member squad for the upcoming Ashes tour of Australia, with Ben Stokes leading the side and Harry Brook as his deputy. A statement from the ECB said, ''The England Men's selection panel has named a 16-strong squad for the 2025/26 Ashes tour of Australia. Harry Brook has been confirmed as England's vice-captain for the Ashes tour, replacing Ollie Pope.''

Mark Wood who last played a Test match in August 2024, returns to the squad following his recovery from a knee injury. Shoaib Bashir has also made it into the squad after recovering from the finger injury sustained during the home series against India earlier this year.

After missing playing the 5th and final Test against India in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, skipper Ben Stokes is also making his return as the leader and is all set for the Ashes series, starting November 21.

For those unversed, England has not been able to win an Ashes series away from home since 2011 and their first overall since 2015. It will be interesting to see what strategy skipper Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum carry for the upcoming series. Will they adopt their popular 'Bazball' school of cricket?

England squad for Ashes 2025/26

Ben Stokes (C)

Harry Brook (VC)

Zak Crawley

Ben Duckett

Ollie Pope

Will Jacks

Joe Root

Gus Atkinson

Shoaib Bashir

Jacob Bethell

Brydon Carse

Matthew Potts

Jamie Smith

Josh Tongue

Mark Wood

(With ANI inputs)