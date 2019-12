England U19s vs Sri Lanka U19s, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for ENG vs SL today in U19 Tri-Series 2019 Final

Dream11 Prediction - Sri Lanka U19s vs England U19s

SL vs ENG Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Sri Lanka U19s vs England U19s in U19 Tri-Series, 2019 on December 21.

Sri Lanka U19s vs England U19s (WI vs ENG) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – Jordan Cox

Batters – Jack Haynes (C), Navod Paranavithana, Sonal Dinusha [VC], David Mousley, Ahan Wickramasinghe

All-Rounders – Lewis Goldsworthy, Ashian Daniel

Bowlers – Kavindu Nadeeshan, Naveen Fernando, Blake Cullen

SL vs ENG My Dream11 Team

Jordan Cox, Jack Haynes (C), Navod Paranavithana, Sonal Dinusha [VC], David Mousley, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Lewis Goldsworthy, Ashian Daniel, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Naveen Fernando, Blake Cullen

SL vs ENG Probable Playing 11

England U19s possible XI: Sam Young, Tom Clark, Jordan Cox (WK), Jack Haynes, Luke Hollman, Kasey Aldridge, Joey Evison, George Hill (c), Dan Mousley, George Balderson, Lewis Goldsworthy

Sri Lanka U19s possible XI: Navod Paranavithana, Kamil Mishara [WK], Ahan Wickramasinghe, Ravindu Rasantha, Nipun Dananjaya [c], Chamindu Wijesinghe, Sonal Dinusha, Lakshan Gamage, Ashian Daniel, Naveen Fernando, Kavindu Nadeeshan

Check Dream11 Prediction /SL Dream11 Team / Sri Lanka U19s Dream11 Team / England U19s Dream11 Team / ENG Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more