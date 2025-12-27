England to India: List of all teams that defeated Australia in Boxing Day Test so far

Ben Stokes-led England beat Australia in the Boxing Day Test on Saturday by 4 wickets. Check out the list of all teams that have defeated the Baggu Greens in the Boxing Day Test in the past.

England finally defeated Australia in the ongoing Ashes 2025-26 and found their way back in the series. The Ben Stokes-led side beat the Baggy Greens at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) by 4 wickets. Notably, the match concluded within six sessions on Day 2, making it the second-shortest Ashes Test played in Australia in terms of balls bowled. Interestingly, the Melbourne game was also a Boxing Day Test, and winning it against Australia has always been a source of pride for the opponent. Only a handful of teams have managed to emerge victorious against Australia in a Boxing Day Test. Let us take a trip down memory lane and recall the teams that have achieved this feat so far.

West Indies - The team of Windies have defeated the Baggy Greens once during their tour to the island nation in 1996-97. However, the West Indies lost the 5-match series 3-2.

South Africa - In the 2008-9 tour to Australia, the Graeme Smith-led Proteas won the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

India - The Indian team have defeated Australia in a Boxing Day Test twice, once in 2018 and again in 2020. In 2018, the Virat Kohli-led side also became the first-ever Asian team to achieve this feat. India won the Boxing Day Test for the second time under the captaincy of Ajinkya Rahane.

England - The only side that has won the Boxing Day Test, not once, twice, but five times. Their first victory came in 1982. The next time England won the prestigious game was in 1986. Their next victory came in 1998, and the fourth one in 2010. The latest victory in a Boxing Day Test came after a long gap of 15 years on Saturday, December 27, 2025.