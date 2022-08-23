England test skipper Ben Stokes opens up on his equation with Virat Kohli, check out what he has to say

Ben Stokes and Virat Kohli

Over the years, Kohli and Stokes have had their share of heated verbal exchanges as well as giving send-offs on the field whenever the duo was dismissed in their respective innings. It leaves viewers of the game wondering, what is Stokes' equation with Kohli in the cricketing circuit?

READ: England's test skipper Ben Stokes suggests reducing ODI format to 40 overs

"To be honest, we don't come across each other that much outside of cricket. We play international cricket against each other and IPL cricket. But the time we`ve spent together has been very small. It`s fine as when we are around the field, it's me against the opposition or me against any individual.

"You got to separate the two; on-the-field competition and off-the-field too, like it's not a case of we are little children and have a bit of a go at each other on the field. As soon as we are off the field, it's just back to two individuals who are in the same room together and that's fine," said Stokes in a select virtual media interaction ahead of the release of his documentary 'Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes'.

Stokes cited the example of the rivalry between Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic and Australia's Nick Kyrgios to describe his equation with Kohli.

"Look, sport is an amazing contest, not only between teams, but also have the battles and contests between individuals. But at the end of the day, it is always that respect between oppositions, individuals."

READ: 'Just one big innings from Virat Kohli and many mouths will be shut', says Ravi Shastri

"It's not just in our sport, as an example, you can look at Djokovic and Kyrgios. They obviously had a huge rivalry, but still, at the end of the day, there's always that respect between professional athletes. That's the same throughout all sports. You are always going to have a battle and try your hardest to win the game. But when it comes to the end of it, there`s always that respect and what`s great about sports is that sportsmen respect sportsmen."