IND vs ENG: England Test captain Ben Stokes happy with 'Edgbaston Day 5 sold out in 90mins'

England Test captain Ben Stokes is happy with the support they are getting from fans at the Edgbaston Stadium.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 08:26 AM IST

Ben Stokes

The 5th and final Test between India and England have reached Day 5 and the two sides will see if either the Men in Blue will have a historic series win on English soil since 2007 or will the Three Lions win the game and equal the series that is currently in India's favour 2-1.

As Day 5 will be ready to begin in a few hours, England Test captain Ben Stokes is happy with the support they are getting from fans at the Edgbaston Stadium. He tweeted about the same after Day 5 was sold out in just 90 minutes.

"Edgbaston Day 5 sold out in 90mins….amazing support we’re getting at the moment…," Stokes's tweet read.

As for the clash, England needs 119 runs to win on Day 5, while the Men in Blue need 7 wickets. The game which was in favour of India till Day 3, took a turn after they were bowled out for 245 runs. Chasing 378 for victory, England got off to a flying start as English openers Alex Lees and Zack Crawley add a 107-run partnership for the first wicket.

But Root, batting on 76 along with Bairstow put England's chase back on track. At Stump's, the scores read 259-3 with England needing 119 for a series-levelling victory on Tuesday.

