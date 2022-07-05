IND vs ENG: England Test captain Ben Stokes happy with 'Edgbaston Day 5 sold out in 90mins'

Ben Stokes

The 5th and final Test between India and England have reached Day 5 and the two sides will see if either the Men in Blue will have a historic series win on English soil since 2007 or will the Three Lions win the game and equal the series that is currently in India's favour 2-1.

READ | IND vs ENG Edgbaston weather: Will rain stop play on Day 5 of fifth Test between India and England?

As Day 5 will be ready to begin in a few hours, England Test captain Ben Stokes is happy with the support they are getting from fans at the Edgbaston Stadium. He tweeted about the same after Day 5 was sold out in just 90 minutes.

"Edgbaston Day 5 sold out in 90mins….amazing support we’re getting at the moment…," Stokes's tweet read.

Edgbaston Day 5 sold out in 90mins….amazing support we’re getting at the moment… @Edgbaston July 4, 2022

As for the clash, England needs 119 runs to win on Day 5, while the Men in Blue need 7 wickets. The game which was in favour of India till Day 3, took a turn after they were bowled out for 245 runs. Chasing 378 for victory, England got off to a flying start as English openers Alex Lees and Zack Crawley add a 107-run partnership for the first wicket.

But Root, batting on 76 along with Bairstow put England's chase back on track. At Stump's, the scores read 259-3 with England needing 119 for a series-levelling victory on Tuesday.