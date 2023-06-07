England star comes out of Test retirement to join Ashes squad

Image Source: Twitter

England's all-rounder, Moeen Ali, has made a surprising comeback to the England Men's Test squad for the upcoming Ashes Test matches against Australia, starting at Edgbaston on June 16. Ali has been brought in as a replacement for Jack Leach, who suffered a low back stress fracture.

The 35-year-old Ali had retired from Test cricket at the end of the 2021 summer, but after discussions with captain Ben Stokes, head coach Brendon McCullum, and Managing Director Rob Key, he has decided to reverse his decision.

Moeen made his test debut in 2014 and played his last test against India at the Oval in September 2021. He has an impressive record, scoring 2,914 runs in 64 tests at an average of 28.29, and picking up 195 wickets with his off-spin.

“We reached out to Mo (Moeen Ali) early this week about returning to Test cricket. Having had a couple of days to reflect, Mo is excited to join the squad and play Test cricket again. His vast experience, along with his all-round ability, will benefit our Ashes campaign. We wish Mo and the rest of the squad well for the Ashes campaign,” Key said.

England's Test Squad: Ben Stokes Captain, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

