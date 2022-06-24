England spinner Adil Rashid likely to miss white-ball series against India

Adil Rashid

England will be without Adil Rashid in next month's white-ball series against India as the leg-spinner has received permission from the country's cricket board (ECB) to perform Hajj in Mecca.

Rashid, a practising Muslim, will fly to Saudi Arabia on Saturday, missing the final stages of Yorkshire's T20 Blast campaign.

"I've been wanting to do it for a while, but the schedules have made it really challenging. I had the sense that it was both something I needed to do and something I wanted to do this year," Rashid told ESPNcricinfo.

"I spoke to the ECB and to Yorkshire about it and they were very understanding and encouraging, like: 'yes, you do what you've got to do and then come back when you can'.

"Me and tmy wife are going and I'll be there for a couple of weeks," he added.

Rashid was part of England's recently-concluded tour of the Netherlands, where the visitors comfortably bagged the three-match ODI series 3-0.

"It's a big thing for my faith and for myself. I knew that I needed to do it while I'm young and strong and healthy. This is something that I really committed to myself that I would do," Rashid said.

India will take on hosts England in a white-ball series, including three T20Is and as many ODIs from July 7 to 17.

Rashid is expected to miss all six games as he is likely to return in mid-July, ahead of England's white-ball series against South Africa.

But the 34-year-old asserted that the decision to go on the holy pilgrimage "was irrelevant of cricket."

"It wasn't like, right, I'm playing against India - I'd better not go. That didn't really cross my mind. It was purely: right, I'm going - the decision was irrelevant of cricket, in that sense," he asserted.