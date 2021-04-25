Started hating cricket after India tour: England spinner Dom Bess on performing and staying in a bubble

The England tour of India resulted in a clean sweep for the hosts as they won all three formats under the leadership of Virat Kohli. While the Men in Blue did enjoy the outing, there were a few English players who surely faced the brunt.

England spinner Dom Bess was on such bowler who faced the pressure as in the series he started off with a brilliant four-for in the first innings of the Chennai Test but soon found it difficult to keep his good form going and then could not take any wicket as his team went down 3-1.

From the pressure of performing to even staying in a bubble got the better off him. Talking about the tour, Bess said it made him hate the game as well.

"After India, I had a good break away from it, because I really did start hating cricket. It got too much at times, certainly in that bubble in India. There's a lot of pressure going on and it was really important for me to come back and get away from it," Bess told ESPNCricinfo in an interview.

The young spinner further explained that the Indian tour was a good learning curve for him.

"It was nice to get away from it (bio-bubble), because in India, in the bubble, everything was about cricket. It's fine when you're going well, but when things aren’t going well it is very tough. But I only see what I had in India as a great positive. It’s been a tough time really, but one hell of a learning curve for me. And in terms of where I see my game, I know what I’ve got to do," Bess said.

Talking about his chances of coming back into the England Test squad, the 23-year-old said he just wants to play proper cricket.

He added that he aims to play for England once again in the near future.

Bess has taken 36 wickets from his 14 Tests so far. Bess also shifted to Yorkshire recently from Somerset in county cricket.