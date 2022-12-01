England smash historic 506 runs against Pakistan on Day 1 of 1st Test, break numerous records

4 England batsmen smashed centuries as Three Lions scored 506 runs on Day 1

The first Test between England and Pakistan was under threat of being delayed as 14 English players were reported to be unwell due to a viral infection however, as it turned out, the Three Lions smashed a record 506/4 in 75 overs on Day 1 of the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

Four England batsmen smashed centuries on the first day, as the Three Lions missed the world record of scoring the most runs in a single day in Test match history by a whisker.

Zack Crawley began the carnage with his 122-run knock, followed by Ben Duckett's 107, and Ollie Pope's 108-run inning, while Harry Brook also added 101* runs to the cause.

At stumps on Day 1, Brook was still on the crease, along with Ben Stokes who had scored 34 runs.

Sri Lanka hold the world record for having scored the most runs by a team in a single day in Test match history, as they smashed 506 runs in 104 overs, however, the Three Lions missed the world record narrowly.

England did, however, shatter numerous other records as they became the first team to score 500 runs in Test cricket history on Day 1 itself. For the first time in Test cricket history, 4 batsmen smashed centuries on Day 1, while they recorded the second-highest total in a single day's play.

Pakistan's Zahid Mahmood leaked a staggering 160 runs in 23 overs, but recorded 2 wickets, whereas Naseem Shah gave away 96 runs, as many as Mohammad Ali.

Harris Rauf conceded 78 runs in 13 overs, whereas Agha Salman and Saud Shakeel gave away 38 and 30 runs respectively.