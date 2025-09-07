England shatter ODI record with 342-run victory over South Africa in Southampton; Proteas clinch series 2-1

This extraordinary margin shattered the previous record for the largest victory by runs, held by India’s 317-run win over Sri Lanka in 2023. While England couldn’t salvage the series, their emphatic performance in the final provided a statement win and showcased their potential depth and resilience.

In a match that will be remembered for its overwhelming dominance, England's cricket team showcased a performance of historic significance, triumphing over South Africa by a world-record margin of 342 runs in the final One Day International of the series. However, this victory was paradoxical for the home side, as the Proteas had already clinched the series 2-1 with a game remaining.

The memorable day at the Utilita Bowl witnessed England's batsmen in an unstoppable mood after being asked to bat first. Spearheaded by a brilliant century from veteran Joe Root (100) and a stunning maiden ton from young sensation Jacob Bethell (110), England piled up an impressive total of 414 for 5 in their allotted 50 overs. The pair formed a colossal 182-run partnership that tore through the South African bowling attack, which seemed shaken and without solutions. Late fireworks from Jos Buttler, who blasted a rapid 62 off just 32 balls, propelled England to their highest-ever ODI total against South Africa.

The pressure from a fiery English bowling attack and the weight of the scoreboard caused South Africa's innings to collapse against an almost impossible target. In an incredible spell, pacer Jofra Archer destroyed the top order with a four-wicket haul, leaving the Proteas in disarray in the first few innings. Ultimately, the visitors were bowled out for a pitiful 72, which was their lowest-ever total in England's ODI history.

With two wins before the humiliating loss, South Africa had already won the series trophy. The series result, a 2-1 victory for the visitors, demonstrated the Proteas' incredible tenacity as they overcame a historic defeat to win on English soil. Although this victory gives England a much-needed boost in confidence and sets a new world record, it also calls into question their consistency in the 50-over format.

Also read| Hardik Pandya’s ultra-rare luxury watch grabs attention at Asia Cup training, worth more than Pakistan players’ annual salaries