England sets a record target of 499 in the 1st ODI against Netherlands, Jos Buttler scores 162 in 70 deliveries

England broke their own world record for the highest team total in one-day international (ODI) history after they scored 498-4 in 50 overs against a hapless Netherlands attack on Friday.

Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan and Phil Salt notched up centuries while Liam Livingstone scored England`s fastest ODI fifty. The previous record was England`s 481 against Australia in 2018. Malan (125) and Salt (122) laid the foundation for England`s record score with a 222-run partnership before Buttler (162 not out) came in and accelerated the scoring in what was a brutal onslaught on the Dutch bowlers.

In all, Buttler smashed seven boundaries and cleared the ropes 14 times while Livingstone, who reached his fifty in 17 balls, finished unbeaten on 66 off just 22 deliveries.

Buttler reached three figures in 47 balls for the second-fastest hundred for England. His crowd-pleasing knock of 162 not out contained 14 of the team's 26 sixes. Buttler now has the three quickest ODI centuries for the national team off 46 balls, 47 balls and 50 balls.

Salt made 122 off 93 balls and Malan 125 off 109 balls, while Liam Livingstone weighed in with a 22-ball 66 not out.

The Netherlands playing an ODI against England for the first time outside a Cricket World Cup had only a few moments to savor amid a barrage of big-hitting from the tourists, which led to a number of balls being lost outside the stadium.

Shane Snater bowled his cousin, Jason Roy, to leave England 1-1 and Pieter Seelaar took two wickets off successive balls including captain Eoin Morgan for a golden duck.