England's two-time World Cup winner announces retirement from international cricket following Ashes snub

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Why handshake between FBI boss and Pakistan Army chief upsets Indian diaspora?

School holidays in October 2025: From Dussehra to Diwali, check full list of holidays for these major festivals

How Ranbir Kapoor maintains his well-built physique at 43: Look at his daily diet plan and workout routine

'Always remain in my thoughts': Suryakumar Yadav donates Asia Cup match fees to families of Pahalgam victims and armed forces

Wamiqa Gabbi turns 32: Top 5 roles that showcase her versatility across Indian cinema

Ranbir Kapoor to follow grandfather Raj Kapoor's footsteps? Ramayana actor to turn director, reveals he has 'even started...'

'Pakistanis could not kill him but...': Father of Kargil war veteran killed in Ladakh statehood protest

Shrimad Narayan child actor Veer Sharma’s parents react to children’s tragic death in Kota fire: 'Bas lagta hai dono abhi..'

Intelligent compliance architecture in the context of international trade operations through AI-propelled SAP GTS leadership by Rajasekhar Talla

Maha Navami Puja Bank Holiday: Are banks closed on October 1? Know here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Why handshake between FBI boss and Pakistan Army chief upsets Indian diaspora?

Why handshake between FBI boss and Pakistan Army chief upsets Indian diaspora?

School holidays in October 2025: From Dussehra to Diwali, check full list of holidays for these major festivals

School holidays in October 2025: From Dussehra to Diwali, check full list of hol

How Ranbir Kapoor maintains his well-built physique at 43: Look at his daily diet plan and workout routine

How Ranbir Kapoor maintains his well-built physique at 43: Inside his daily diet

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

HomeCricket

CRICKET

England's two-time World Cup winner announces retirement from international cricket following Ashes snub

The 36-year-old was hoping to secure a place on this winter’s Ashes tour as the leading veteran among England’s fast bowlers, but a dislocated shoulder sustained during the fifth Test against India this summer has sidelined him.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 29, 2025, 05:22 PM IST

England's two-time World Cup winner announces retirement from international cricket following Ashes snub
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

England all-rounder Chris Woakes has declared his retirement from international cricket effective immediately, marking the end of a 14-year journey where he played a crucial role in two World Cup victories. At 36, Woakes has represented England 217 times across all formats since his debut in 2013. He was instrumental in the 2019 ODI World Cup victory, taking three wickets in the final against New Zealand at Lord’s. Three years later, he was again part of the winning T20 World Cup team that triumphed over Pakistan in Melbourne.

The cricketer from Birmingham played in 62 Tests, claiming 192 wickets and achieving a memorable century against India at Lord’s in 2018. Additionally, he secured 173 wickets in 122 ODIs and 31 wickets in 33 T20Is.

In reflecting on his choice, Woakes mentioned that retiring was "the right time," emphasizing that achieving his childhood dream of playing for England and sharing the field with lifelong friends would always be his greatest source of pride.

“Playing for England was something I aspired to do since I was a kid dreaming in the back garden, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have lived out those dreams. Representing England, wearing the Three Lions and sharing the field with teammates over the last 15 years, many of whom have become lifelong friends, are things I’ll look back on with the greatest pride.”

Richard Thompson, chair of the ECB, praised Woakes as a "gentleman off the field" and a match-winner on it, reminiscing about his new-ball excellence in the 2019 World Cup, his T20 World Cup victory in 2022, and his player-of-the-series performance in the 2023 Ashes.

One of the most memorable moments of Woakes’ career occurred in 2025 when he stepped up to bat with his arm strapped in an effort to secure a Test match against India at The Oval, with the series victory on the line.

Despite struggling to hold the bat, Woakes chose to face the challenge, demonstrating a level of determination and selflessness that highlighted his reputation as a dedicated team player. Although his efforts fell short and England lost by 6 runs, the image of him limping to the crease epitomized his unwavering commitment to England, a dedication that transcends his career statistics.

Also read| Watch: Pakistan captain Salman Agha sparks outrage, booed by fans for throwing away runners-up cheque after Asia Cup final loss vs India

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Rajeev Verma? Delhi’s new Chief Secretary, set to take charge from...
Who is Rajeev Verma? Delhi’s new Chief Secretary, set to take charge from...
UP CM Yogi Adityanath issues BIG warning after Bareilly violence: 'Maulana forgot...'
Yogi Adityanath's BIG warning after Bareilly violence: 'Maulana forgot...'
'Pakistanis could not kill him but...': Father of Kargil war veteran killed in Ladakh statehood protest
'Pak couldn't...': Father of Kargil war veteran killed in Ladakh protest
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Former Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria cautions Men in Blue, says 'Kohli’s era, India’s fielding...'
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Former Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria cautions
Rajat Bedi’s daughter hailed as ‘next Kareena Kapoor’, actor reacts: 'She is thinking of...'
Rajat Bedi’s daughter hailed as ‘next Kareena Kapoor’, actor reacts
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE