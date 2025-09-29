England's two-time World Cup winner announces retirement from international cricket following Ashes snub

The 36-year-old was hoping to secure a place on this winter’s Ashes tour as the leading veteran among England’s fast bowlers, but a dislocated shoulder sustained during the fifth Test against India this summer has sidelined him.

England all-rounder Chris Woakes has declared his retirement from international cricket effective immediately, marking the end of a 14-year journey where he played a crucial role in two World Cup victories. At 36, Woakes has represented England 217 times across all formats since his debut in 2013. He was instrumental in the 2019 ODI World Cup victory, taking three wickets in the final against New Zealand at Lord’s. Three years later, he was again part of the winning T20 World Cup team that triumphed over Pakistan in Melbourne.

The cricketer from Birmingham played in 62 Tests, claiming 192 wickets and achieving a memorable century against India at Lord’s in 2018. Additionally, he secured 173 wickets in 122 ODIs and 31 wickets in 33 T20Is.

In reflecting on his choice, Woakes mentioned that retiring was "the right time," emphasizing that achieving his childhood dream of playing for England and sharing the field with lifelong friends would always be his greatest source of pride.

“Playing for England was something I aspired to do since I was a kid dreaming in the back garden, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have lived out those dreams. Representing England, wearing the Three Lions and sharing the field with teammates over the last 15 years, many of whom have become lifelong friends, are things I’ll look back on with the greatest pride.”

Pleasure has been all mine. No regrets pic.twitter.com/kzUKsnNehy September 29, 2025

Richard Thompson, chair of the ECB, praised Woakes as a "gentleman off the field" and a match-winner on it, reminiscing about his new-ball excellence in the 2019 World Cup, his T20 World Cup victory in 2022, and his player-of-the-series performance in the 2023 Ashes.

One of the most memorable moments of Woakes’ career occurred in 2025 when he stepped up to bat with his arm strapped in an effort to secure a Test match against India at The Oval, with the series victory on the line.

Despite struggling to hold the bat, Woakes chose to face the challenge, demonstrating a level of determination and selflessness that highlighted his reputation as a dedicated team player. Although his efforts fell short and England lost by 6 runs, the image of him limping to the crease epitomized his unwavering commitment to England, a dedication that transcends his career statistics.

Also read| Watch: Pakistan captain Salman Agha sparks outrage, booed by fans for throwing away runners-up cheque after Asia Cup final loss vs India