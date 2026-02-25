FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
England’s thrilling win over Pakistan pushes ICC to brink of rare 51-year record amid Asian teams struggles

England’s thrilling win over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 has pushed the ICC to the brink of a rare 51-year record. The result underlines the ongoing struggles of Asian teams in the tournament as non-Asian sides continue to dominate the big-stage clashes.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Feb 25, 2026, 05:28 PM IST

England’s thrilling win over Pakistan pushes ICC to brink of rare 51-year record amid Asian teams struggles
    In the fifty-year history of white-ball tournaments, cricket has witnessed 23 men's World Cups across both ODIs and the shortest format. Asian teams, including India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, have made it to the knockout stages the most frequently, collectively securing eight world titles among them.

    Among these, the Men in Blue stand out as the most successful, having clinched four world titles: two in the 50-over format and two in the T20 World Cup. India has reached the semifinals 13 times in total, with eight appearances in the 50-over format and five in T20Is. Pakistan has matched their semifinal appearances with their total matches played in the semis: six in ODIs and seven in the shortest format. Conversely, Sri Lanka has also reached the semifinals 13 times, with seven of those in ODIs and six in the shortest format.

    This consistent performance of Asian teams in qualifying for the knockout stages has become a regular occurrence in World Cups. In the inaugural 1975 Prudential Cup, the first men's mega event, none of the three Asian teams made it to the semifinals. However, since then, at least one of India, Pakistan, or Sri Lanka has qualified for the semifinals in nearly every tournament across all formats.

    Now, the 2026 T20 World Cup is on the brink of creating a rare historic moment.

    As the Super 8s approach their critical phase, all three Asian teams find themselves close to elimination. The team led by Suryakumar Yadav is currently in third place in the Group 1 points table following a disheartening defeat to South Africa. The West Indies' significant 107-run victory over Zimbabwe has further complicated their situation.

    To stay in the race for the semifinals, they must win their remaining Super 8 matches against Zimbabwe and the West Indies by a substantial margin, while also relying on South Africa to defeat the West Indies. Thus, they still hold a chance for semifinal qualification.

    England has made history by becoming the first team to secure a semifinal spot from group 2, following their consecutive victories in the Super 8 matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The team, led by Mitchell Santner, has shown remarkable consistency throughout the group stage and managed to earn a point against Pakistan due to rain in Colombo, making them the second team to advance from this group.

    If New Zealand triumphs over Sri Lanka, it will result in both Pakistan and Sri Lanka being eliminated from semifinal contention before their final Super 8 match. This would mark the first occasion in 51 years of men's World Cup history where a semifinal will take place without the presence of India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

    This scenario has occurred only once before, back in the 2006 Champions Trophy, when none of the Asian teams progressed beyond the group stage.

    The outcome for Group 1 will be determined during Thursday's double header, while the semifinalists from Group 2 will be finalized in Colombo on Wednesday.

