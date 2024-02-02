Twitter
DNA TV Show: What is cervical cancer and how it develops in women?

England's Shoaib Bashir breaks silence on Indian visa hassle, claiming Rohit Sharma's wicket on Test debut

Weather Update: IMD issues rain, thunderstorms alerts in Delhi for 2 days; check forecast here

'Sachin meets Tendulkar': India legend makes fan's day with heartwarming gesture, video goes viral

England's Shoaib Bashir breaks silence on Indian visa hassle, claiming Rohit Sharma's wicket on Test debut

'Sachin meets Tendulkar': India legend makes fan's day with heartwarming gesture, video goes viral

England's Shoaib Bashir breaks silence on Indian visa hassle, claiming Rohit Sharma's wicket on Test debut

Bashir had to fly back to England from Abu Dhabi to sort out his visa before catching the flight to India.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 11:00 PM IST

The visa delay that caused a minor inconvenience for the India tour is now a distant memory for Shoaib Bashir, the 20-year-old England debutant. He is elated to have claimed Rohit Sharma as his first Test wicket. Bashir, who hails from a Pakistani background, was unable to accompany the England squad from Abu Dhabi to Hyderabad for the series opener due to the delay in obtaining his visa. However, he joined the team midway through the Hyderabad Test and had the privilege of witnessing a remarkable victory.

On Friday, the towering 6'4" off-spinner showcased his immense talent, justifying skipper Ben Stokes' decision to include him in the squad after being impressed by a video clip of his bowling on social media. Despite having played only six first-class games prior to this opportunity, Bashir emerged as England's most effective spinner on the opening day, delivering exceptional figures of two wickets for 100 runs in 28 overs. Notably, he also bowled the highest number of overs on that day.

"It's been a very special, special day. For all that I've been through in the last two to three years, it made it even more special. To get Rohit Sharma out, my first wicket, feels incredible.

"He's a quality player, one of the best in the world and a great player of spin as well," said Bashir after close of play.

Bashir had to fly back to England from Abu Dhabi to sort out his visa before catching the flight to India. Stokes expressed his deep disappointment and even considered staying in Abu Dhabi until the matter was resolved. However, Bashir confidently assured him that he had always been certain about obtaining the visa.

"No doubts at all, I always knew I would get the visa. It was a bit of a hassle but we're here now, I've made my debut, and that's all that matters. I was pretty chilled to be fair. I knew it would get sorted so thanks to ECB and BCCI for sorting out quite quickly," he said.

Former England captain Alastair Cook has expressed his admiration for Bashir's exceptional control at such a tender age. However, the talented spinner himself acknowledges that he could have displayed greater accuracy during his debut in Test cricket.

"I could have been a bit more consistent with my lines but I'm just going to look back on this day and think getting Rohit Sharma out, I think that's all that matters really," he said.

Bashir was awarded his Test cap by his Somerset teammate, Jack Leach, as he stepped in to replace the left-arm spinner following his injury during England's victorious match in Hyderabad.

READ| Kevin Pietersen reflects on Rohit Sharma's 'lazy' approach following his underwhelming performance in Vizag

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

