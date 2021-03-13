Headlines

India vs England, 1st T20I: Jofra Archer tells what brings out the best in him

India and England will now lock horns in the second T20I at the same venue on Sunday.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 13, 2021, 11:36 AM IST

After bagging three wickets in the first T20I against India on Friday, England pacer Jofra Archer said that competition brings out the best in him.

England defeated India by eight wickets with 27 balls to spare here at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Chasing 125, Jason Roy and Jos Buttler starred with the bat scoring 49 and 28 respectively.

Archer returned with figures of 3-23 in his four overs and restricted India to a below-par score. His bowling performance earned him the Player of the Match award.

"When the competition is tough you step up and competition brings out the best in me. Probably in the IPL (I see myself as the leader of the attack) but not in England set up there are many world-class bowlers. I rather go for dot balls than wickets in the powerplay and if I get wickets it is a bonus. Usually for a new batter or you have the bigger side of the boundary you bowl the short ball. Everything has been very good," Archer said after the match.

England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and asked the hosts to bat first in the opening T20I of the five-match series. Shreyas Iyer played a lone hand as he scored 67 runs while batting at number five and helped India post a score of 124/7 in the allotted twenty overs.

India and England will now lock horns in the second T20I at the same venue on Sunday.

