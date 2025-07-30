Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Will Trump roll back 25% tariff imposed on India? Is it tool to squeeze maximum concessions in BTA, push Russia out?

Saiyaara: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film beats Chhaava, becomes highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 at...

Actress Nandini Kashyap arrested after student dies in hit-and-run case: Report

'Don't control me...': Jaya Bachchan scolds Priyanka Chaturvedi in Rajya Sabha, watch viral video

Meet man, Indian-origin executive, who once worked at Accenture, now set to lead Air New Zealand as...

Viral video: Giant python emerges from police jeep in Madhya Pradesh, WATCH

England's hypocrisy exposed? Oval curator, Brendon McCullum defy '2.5m rule' day after heated Gautam Gambhir spat

CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Exams result expected on...; here's how you can download it

BIG move by EaseMyTrip as it opts out of Ind vs Pak WCL match; says, 'Terror and cricket can't...'

Will Congress government in Telangana bring Muslim quota in reservation? CM Revanth Reddy says...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND Vs ENG 5th Test Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs, pitch report for India vs England match at The Oval

IND Vs ENG 5th Test Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs, pitch

Will Trump roll back 25% tariff imposed on India? Is it tool to squeeze maximum concessions in BTA, push Russia out?

Will Trump roll back 25% tariff imposed on India? Is it tool to squeeze ...

Saiyaara: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film beats Chhaava, becomes highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 at...

Saiyaara: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda-starrer romantic drama beats Chhaava

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta begin shooting for their new project in Varanasi on Shravan Somwar; SEE PICS

Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta begin shooting for their new project in Varanasi on Shra

Aneet Padda’s dreamy pastel pink saree from Saiyaara with Ahaan Panday is all over your mind? Get her look for just Rs...

Aneet Padda’s pink saree from Saiyaara is over your mind? Get her look for just 

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty at Vikas Khanna’s iconic New York restaurant, see pics

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty in New York

HomeCricket

CRICKET

England's hypocrisy exposed? Oval curator, Brendon McCullum defy '2.5m rule' day after heated Gautam Gambhir spat

During India's training, Fortis apparently told Indian staff to stay 2.5 meters away from the pitch, even though they were wearing soft shoes. Gambhir, known for his strong personality, was recorded confronting Fortis.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 30, 2025, 07:25 PM IST

England's hypocrisy exposed? Oval curator, Brendon McCullum defy '2.5m rule' day after heated Gautam Gambhir spat

TRENDING NOW

The fifth and final Test match between the England and India teams at The Oval has been marred by a contentious dispute. The controversy centres on England's pitch access policy, and claims of hypocrisy are spreading quickly. The trouble started with a confrontation between India’s Head Trainer, Gautam Gambhir, and Lee Fortis, who is in charge of The Oval's pitch. This contrasted with England's coaching staff, who seemed to have more freedom.

During India's training, Fortis apparently told Indian staff to stay 2.5 meters away from the pitch, even though they were wearing soft shoes. Gambhir, known for his strong personality, was recorded confronting Fortis, reportedly saying, Don’t tell us what to do. You're just a groundsman. Sitanshu Kotak, India’s batting coach, agreed with this, saying he was surprised by the curator's strange and rude behavior, who was also said to shout at Indian support staff for having a cold box close to the pitch.

To add to this, Aakash Chopra, a former Indian player, shared a telling photo online. It showed Lee Fortis standing on the pitch next to Brendon McCullum, England’s head coach, just two days before a Test match in the 2023 Ashes. The conditions were almost the same.

Chopra questioned this difference, asking, Different rules for different people? on X. Irfan Pathan, another former Indian player, also replied, wondering if the unequal treatment meant that we are still stuck in the colonial era?

Reports from the day before show Fortis joking and chatting casually with England's captain, Ben Stokes, and coach, Brendon McCullum, right on the pitch. This was very different from the limitations placed on the Indian team.

The incident has sparked discussions about fairness, sportsmanship, and whether the rules are unfairly applied to visiting teams in England, even though India has decided not to file an official complaint. What is already a pivotal series decider match for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy is made more stressful by the argument.

Also read| IND vs ENG: Arshdeep Singh set for Test debut, can India's new-look pace attack level the series?

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Saiyaara box office collection day 11: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film sees lowest collections on second Monday, earns...
Saiyaara box office day 11: Ahaan, Aneet film sees lowest collections
Mukesh Ambani launches JioPC AI cloud computer at Rs...; check plans, benefits, more
Mukesh Ambani launches JioPC AI cloud computer at Rs...; check plans, benefits,
Delhi-NCR weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorm today
Delhi-NCR weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorm today
Big SHOCK for KKR fans, Shah Rukh Khan's team parts ways with IPL-winning head coach due to..., his name is...
Big SHOCK for KKR fans, Shah Rukh Khan's team parts ways with IPL-winning...
'Bits and pieces cricketers can't win...': Former Indian star questions Shardul Thakur's selection in Manchester Test
Former Indian star questions Shardul Thakur's selection in Manchester Test
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta begin shooting for their new project in Varanasi on Shravan Somwar; SEE PICS
Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta begin shooting for their new project in Varanasi on Shra
Aneet Padda’s dreamy pastel pink saree from Saiyaara with Ahaan Panday is all over your mind? Get her look for just Rs...
Aneet Padda’s pink saree from Saiyaara is over your mind? Get her look for just 
Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty at Vikas Khanna’s iconic New York restaurant, see pics
Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty in New York
When Life Gives You Tangerines, The Glory and other gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events
Gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE