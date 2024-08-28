Twitter
England's former No.1-ranked T20I batter Dawid Malan announces retirement from international cricket

Malan made a memorable entrance into international cricket with a stunning 78 runs from 44 balls on his T20I debut against South Africa in 2017.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 28, 2024, 03:20 PM IST

    Renowned former England cricketer Dawid Malan has officially announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 37. Malan, who was once ranked as the No.1 T20I batter, leaves behind a legacy of 22 Tests, 30 ODIs, and 62 T20Is played for England. He stands as one of only two England batters, alongside Jos Buttler, to have achieved centuries in all three formats of international cricket.

    Despite his impressive career, Malan's time with the England squad came to an end following the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 in India last year. His retirement decision was solidified after being left out of the squad for the white-ball series against Australia.

    Malan made a memorable entrance into international cricket with a stunning 78 runs from 44 balls on his T20I debut against South Africa in 2017. One of his standout performances was his first and only Test century against Australia in the Ashes 2017, where he scored 140 runs from 227 balls in partnership with Jonny Bairstow in Perth. However, it was in the T20 format where Malan truly excelled. Following England's victory at the ODI World Cup 2019, his dynamic style of play earned him a spot in England's T20I lineup.

    Malan's career

    In September 2020, he achieved the title of ICC Men's No. 1 ranked batter in T20Is. Just six months later, in March, he made history by becoming the fastest player to reach 1000 runs in the shortest format of the game, accomplishing this feat in just 24 innings. Unfortunately, Malan faced a setback during the T20 World Cup 2022 when he suffered a groin tear while fielding against Sri Lanka, causing him to miss the knockout stages. Despite this setback, he played a crucial role in England's victorious T20 World Cup campaign in Australia.

    Malan's exceptional performance in white-ball cricket continued as he scored five centuries in 15 ODI matches. His outstanding form led to him replacing Jason Roy as England's opener in the ODI World Cup 2023 squad. During a match against Bangladesh in Dharamsala, he scored a century, showcasing his talent and skill. However, despite his individual success, Malan was unable to prevent his team from experiencing a disappointing campaign as defending champions.

    Malan is expected to be highly sought after on the T20 franchise circuit now that his England career has come to an end. He most recently showcased his skills for the Oval Invincibles, contributing to the team's triumph in the Men's Hundred. This success comes on the heels of his previous achievement with the Trent Rockets squad, where he played a key role in securing the 2022 title. During the previous winter season, Malan played a pivotal role in Sunrisers Eastern Cape's victory in the second season of the SA20 tournament. Additionally, he showcased his talent while representing Multan Sultans in the PSL.

