'England robbed of a wicket?' Twitter blasts umpiring decision against Rohit, who gets out soon after

India's opening batsman Rohit Sharma was given a life by the umpire when his foot was on the line but it was adjudged not out

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 13, 2021, 05:46 PM IST

Another day of cricket in India and umpiring comes under the scanner once again. During the last session of the first day's play of the second Test between India and England, India's opening batsman Rohit Sharma was adjudged not out in an excellent stumping chance by the wicketkeeper Ben Foakes. 

In an over of left-arm spinner Jack Leach, Rohit tried to play an expansive drive but missed the ball completely and had to plant his foot back in quickly because of the long stride he was taking in the day. Rohit was late in doing the same as his foot was just on the line when the keeper disturbed the stumps.

The replays showed that there was nothing behind the line and Rohit's foot was on the line, even from the stump camera angle. However, the umpire decided to give it a not out. even though Rohit got a life, he couldn't stay for much longer after that as a couple of overs later, he tried to slog-sleep a delivery pitching on off and middle but couldn't get it from the middle and hit it straight into the hands of the deep square-leg fielder.

The Twitterati, however, couldn't ignore the error in umpiring and blasted the decision saying there was no angle that suggested that Rohit had anything behind the line. Many users expressed their shock at the decision saying that it was clear out and the umpire made a huge misjudgement regarding the same, even if it didn't cost England much.

Here are some of the reactions from the fans, journalists and cricketers:

