England vs West Indies: Jacob Bethell scored 82 runs as England under the captaincy of Harry Brook won against West Indies by 238 runs at Edgbaston.

England delivered a commanding performance against the West Indies in the first ODI of their three-match series, racking up their sixth total of 400 or more in ODI history. Jacob Bethell stole the spotlight with his batting, while Saqib Mahmood and Jamie Overton made their mark with the ball.

From the get-go, the West Indies found themselves under immense pressure while chasing a daunting target of 401 runs. Wickets fell consistently, and it was telling that their No. 11 batsman, Jayden Seales, ended up as the top scorer with a mere 29 runs not out. The Caribbean team was dismissed for a meager 162, thanks to a collective effort from the England bowlers, with Mahmood and Overton each taking three wickets.

S T A R B O Y pic.twitter.com/jr50Dp3oyX — England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 29, 2025

Earlier in the match, West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first. However, the England batsmen quickly made them regret that choice, hammering the West Indies bowlers all over the park. Remarkably, they became the first team in ODI history to score 400 runs without a single player reaching a century. Four batsmen scored fifties, with Jacob Bethell leading the charge with his explosive innings.

Bethell smashed 82 runs off just 53 balls, while Ben Duckett (60), Joe Root (57), and Harry Brook (58) all chipped in with valuable contributions. Jayden Seales managed to take four wickets in the process.

With this solid performance, England now leads the ODI series 1-0. The second match is set to take place at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on June 1.

Also read| India A vs England Lions Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND-A vs ENG-L 1st unofficial Test live on TV and online?