FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
IND vs ENG, 5th T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs England match live on TV and online?

IND vs ENG, 5th T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs England

England players barred from drinking alcohol during or after matches as ECB tightens code after Stokes-Atkinson nightclub row

England players barred from drinking alcohol during or after matches

FIFA makes major VAR change after World Cup 2026 refereeing controversies

FIFA makes major VAR change after World Cup 2026 refereeing controversies

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026

From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026

OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan at Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's reception

In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Latest NewsCricket

CRICKET

England players barred from drinking alcohol during or after matches as ECB tightens code after Stokes-Atkinson nightclub row

The ECB has introduced a strict no-alcohol policy for England players during and after matches following the Ben Stokes–Gus Atkinson nightclub controversy. The new rules are aimed at strengthening discipline and maintaining professional standards within the national team.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 10, 2026, 09:36 PM IST

England players barred from drinking alcohol during or after matches as ECB tightens code after Stokes-Atkinson nightclub row
AI-generated image
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) just rolled out tough new rules on alcohol for their players. This move is pretty bold—now, they can’t even drink when celebrating a win, which really breaks from old traditions.

Rob Key, the ECB director, had been hinting at stricter measures ever since that nightclub drama involving Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson. After their night out caused a stir—making headlines all over—both players were dropped for a Test match. Stokes even decided to retire from international cricket after the dust settled.

Here’s what’s new: According to The Telegraph, the ECB now demands stricter control over off-field behavior. Players are barred from drinking during matches and for a full day after any home game or tour day, so if a Test drags on for five days, no alcohol until day six.

The midnight curfew still stands. If you’re not in your hotel by 10 pm, you have to let management or security know where you are. And there’s no showing up on social media under the influence, or posting about alcohol—period.

Drinking in public? Only if Rob Key or head coach Brendon McCullum gives the okay. Even private drinking during matches is discouraged; they want players focused on preparation, recovery, and staying professional.

The ECB says this policy protects players, preserves the reputation of English cricket and the board, and, honestly, keeps everyone performing their best.

So, what sparked all this? The Stokes and Atkinson incident blew up after they broke curfew and headed to a Chelsea nightclub right after beating New Zealand at Lord’s. Things got heated: Atkinson wound up in a scuffle with a Saracens academy rugby player, Totoa Auvaa, who allegedly hit ECB security staffer James Shaw—bad enough for stitches.

It wasn’t the first time controversy followed England players off the field. Earlier this year, white-ball captain Harry Brook was punched by a bouncer at a Wellington nightclub before an ODI against New Zealand. And during the Ashes, Ben Duckett got caught on camera clearly drunk in Noosa, sparking another round of debate.

Also read| Smriti Mandhana scripts history at Lord's, enters elite list alongside Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND vs ENG, 5th T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs England match live on TV and online?
IND vs ENG, 5th T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs England
England players barred from drinking alcohol during or after matches as ECB tightens code after Stokes-Atkinson nightclub row
England players barred from drinking alcohol during or after matches
After WhatsApp’s reply, Telegram also responds on username feature notice; authorities to review both soon
After WhatsApp’s reply, Telegram also responds on username feature notice
Trump says US-Iran ceasefire is over: 'We have agreed to continue talks'
Trump says US-Iran ceasefire over: 'We have agreed to continue talks'
FIFA makes major VAR change after World Cup 2026 refereeing controversies
FIFA makes major VAR change after World Cup 2026 refereeing controversies
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do
In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan at Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's reception
In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan
MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'
MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'
Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection, from GMC Hummer EV to Ferrari 296 GTB
Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement