ENG vs IND: THIS England pacer likely to miss entire Test series, IPL participation in doubt as well

The first Test which is all set to take from August 4 between India and England in Nottingham saw the host nation face a huge crisis when Ben Stokes said he was taking an indefinite break from all cricket to focus on his mental well-being.

Not just that, the Three Lions were also missing the services of Chris Woakes for the first two Tests. However, now it has come to notice that Jofra Archer would not be part of the series as well. It seems he may return alongside Woakes after the second Test, but that too seems unlikely.

Archer was earlier diagnosed with a stress fracture in his right elbow in 2020. This injury had forced him to miss some of the matches and that had further ruled him out of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Now with the IPL also set to make a return, it looks like Rajasthan Royals (RR) will also not have Archer's services. He was said to be back for the second leg, however, with the setback in his recovery process could see him missing it.

Archer's failure to get fit has now put his entire year at risk. England will be active this year with the T20 World Cup and the Ashes in Australia later this year.

While England will be missing Woakes, Stokes, and Archer, the side still has James Anderson, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, and Sam Curran.