England name 16-member squad for India ODIs; Jofra Archer set for first 50-over match in eight months

England have named a 16-member squad for the ODI series against India with Jofra Archer set to make his first appearance in 50-over cricket in eight months. The pace spearhead's return strengthens England ahead of a crucial white-ball contest.

Jofra Archer is back in England’s ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against India. Last time out, Archer sat on the bench when England played Sri Lanka in January but now the Rajasthan Royals pacer returns to action.

With Zak Crawley dropped, all signs point to Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Jacob Bethell stepping in as Ben Duckett’s opening partner. Bethell’s no stranger to the role—he’s opened for both the England Under-19s and the Lions in the 50-over game.

England’s also bringing back some familiar faces in the seam department. Gus Atkinson—who picked up a crucial five-wicket haul against New Zealand in the first Test last month—returns, though his year’s been anything but dull. He landed in hot water for getting tangled up in a bar brawl alongside Ben Stokes, which cost him a spot in the second Test. Since then, Stokes has retired, and New Zealand turned things around to snatch the series 2-1. Atkinson hasn’t played an ODI since February last year—coincidentally, that was also against India and in India.

There are a couple of fresh faces too. Test bowler Josh Tongue is in, making his debut run in ODIs, and James Matthew Coles, the 22-year-old batting all-rounder from Sussex who also offers left-arm spin, gets his shot as well. England’s without Brydon Carse and Jamie Overton due to hand and quad injuries, respectively. Along with Crawley, Luke Wood also misses out this series.

16 players for our 3-match ODI series with India!



Click below for the full squad July 3, 2026

The first ODI is set for Edgbaston on July 14. The next two games will be held at Sophia Gardens on July 16 and Lord’s on July 19. Don’t expect things to be easy—India’s bringing out the big guns with Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rohit Sharma all included in their squad.

Meanwhile, the T20I series opener at Chester-le-Street concluded in a disappointing no-result. India set a formidable target of 189/7, thanks to Shreyas Iyer's impressive 68 and Abhishek Sharma's fiery 59, but persistent rain thwarted England's attempt to begin their run chase.

England ODI squad: Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (captain), Jos Buttler, James Coles, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Josh Tongue

India ODI squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar

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