England legend James Anderson parts ways with Lancashire after 25 years, shares heartfelt note

England cricket legend James Anderson’s 25-year association with Lancashire has come to an end after the county decided against renewing his contract. The veteran fast bowler has expressed disappointment over the decision, suggesting his long journey with the club did not end as he had hoped.

James Anderson hasn’t hidden his disappointment over how Lancashire ended his contract just days ago. At 44, Anderson isn’t just any cricketer—he’s the only fast bowler in history to pick up 700 Test wickets and he’s been with Lancashire since his first first-class match back in 2002. Loyalty isn’t in short supply here.

After calling time on his international career in 2024, Anderson went back to his roots, playing another season for Lancashire and even stepping up as captain. He grabbed 50 wickets in 11 Championship matches averaging just 17. Still, Lancashire slumped to seventh place in Division 2.

For a while, Anderson kept quiet. Now he’s spoken up. “I’ve supported Lancashire since I was a kid, and so to get to play for them for 25 years was a dream come true. I have always found it special walking out to play at Old Trafford and have some incredible memories of doing so, including the honour of being captain—if it was up to me, it wouldn’t have ended like this, but I wish the players and fans all the best for the future,” he wrote on social media.

Lancashire’s leadership also weighed in. New Director of Cricket Paul Farbrace said he and CEO Richard Kenyon broke the news to Anderson in person. "Jimmy is without doubt the greatest bowler Lancashire and England have produced. He has been a fantastic competitor throughout his career, with exceptional skill and an unwavering commitment to setting the highest standards in every dressing room he has been part of.

“Following a meeting with Jimmy and Richard Kenyon at Emirates Old Trafford on Monday, 19 October, I spoke to Jimmy about our ambitions to rebuild our men’s squad that is capable of securing promotion from Division Two of the County Championship and then challenging to win Division One over the next three to four years,” Farbrace said.

Since the split, word around England is that several county sides are hoping to bring Anderson in. The story probably isn’t over yet.