Virat participated in every England Test tour from 2011 to 2022, making his debut in the country in 2014. It was during Virat's captaincy in 2021 that India returned home with a 2-1 advantage after four Tests, with the fifth match played a year later, after Virat had stepped down from the captaincy.

The historic rivalry between India and England resumed in Leeds on Friday, June 20. Under the leadership of Shubman Gill, India took control on the first day, posting an impressive total of 359/3. The captain led by example, remaining not out at 125, while his deputy, Rishabh Pant, also stayed unbeaten at 65. This opening day marked a new chapter in Indian cricket, as it is the first Test series since 2011 without Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma.

Almost two weeks prior to the announcement of the squad for the current England series, Virat declared his retirement from Test cricket. Although he seemed poised to participate in the series, he had made the decision to retire back in April. India will undoubtedly feel the absence of Virat's vibrant presence when they take the field for the second innings of the match.

On the opening day, former England captain Nasser Hussain spoke highly of Virat, praising him during a segment on Sky Sports. Nasser expressed his belief that Test cricket was significantly enhanced by Virat Kohli's presence.

The cricketer-turned-commentator recalled a particular moment involving Virat that left a lasting impression on him. Additionally, he mentioned legends such as Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, and the newly appointed Test captain, Shubman Gill.

"I was asked something by the ECB the other day, your favourite India, England moment historically, and there’ve been so many. It may not be my favourite, but it’s the one that stuck with me the most, was in the huddle that last morning at Lord’s when England were trying to chase down a score," he told Sky Sports.

“They unleashed hell and their side became a sort of mirror image of Kohli, the character, the feistiness of Siraj, Bumrah in your face, Shami in your face. Kohli, Test match cricket is so much better when Kohli was playing. We will move on. We moved on from Gavaskar to Tendulkar to Kohli and maybe to Gill, but Kohli added so much to this game of cricket."

Virat's inspiration had a remarkable impact on India, leading them to bowl out England for just 120 runs, resulting in a victory by 151 runs. Jasprit Bumrah took 3 wickets, while Mohammed Siraj and Ishant Sharma claimed 4 and 2 wickets, respectively, contributing to the win.

