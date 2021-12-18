World Test Championship 2022-23: England's woes continue as side fined 8 WTC points after Ashes 1st Test

The second half of the year 2021 is surely not looking to go England's way as the side has been penalised eight World Test Championship (WTC) penalty points and not five - as announced earlier - for maintaining a slow over-rate in the first Ashes Test against Australia in Brisbane.

Earlier, England was handed a penalty of five WTC points and fined 100% of their match fees in the first Test at the Gabba, however, the ICC on Friday announced the penalty would now be eight points in total.

According to an ICC statement, "Last Saturday, it was announced that England would be docked five WTC points, one for each over they were found to initially have fallen short by, however, it has since emerged they were eight overs short, and will therefore lose three additional points.

"The points deduction for penalty overs is not capped and must reflect the actual number of penalty overs a team is short of the minimum requirement as per Clause 16.1.2 of the ICC Playing Conditions, hence they have been penalised one point for each over they were short."

England was also penalised for a poor overrate in their home series against India in July and August. This means they have now conceded a total of 10 points for slow over-rate offences.

The latest issue now leaves the English side seventh on the WTC points table with six points from five Tests in the current competition cycle.

As for the Ashes series, the second Test is on and the Day 3 has begun after the game was abandoned on Day 2 due to lightning around the Adelaide Oval. Day 2 was a tough day with the ball for the visitors and that transcended with the bat as well, as they lost two wickets in just 8.4 overs into their innings.