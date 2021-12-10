Ashes: England fan proposes his Australian girlfriend on Day 3 of Gabba Test - WATCH

One of the biggest rivalries in cricket is between England and Australia - so what happens when the high-profile contest Ashes is on but the attention is taken away by two fans - one from each side.

With fans back to the stadium and filling the Gabba arena, the venue served as a great place for fans to meet and greet and also seen propose to their partners in front of the crowd.

A similar incident took place when an England fan proposed to his Australian girlfriend in the stands on day three of the first Ashes Test. "Massive shout out to Rob Hale, he met Natalie back in 2017 during last Ashes with Barmy Army," tweeted the official handle of Barmy Army.

Rob and Natalie - Barmy Army couple after having their first date at the SCG in 2017



Congrats #Ashes

Feeling the love @Holly_Ferling catches up with Rob & Nat, the newly engaged couple!

As far as the game is concerned, Day 1 was in favour of hosts when they stunned the English side on 147 runs only. New skipper Pat Cummins wreaked havoc with his five-for. As Day 2 came up, the Aussie batters brought their A-game to the field with Travis Head being the man in charge.

Day 3 is currently in progress and England already lost their two wickets, however, skipper Joe Root and Dawid Malan have steadied the innings with both reaching their respective half-centuries.