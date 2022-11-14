Search icon
England defeated Pakistan in T20 WC final and gave Indian memers a chance to rule over social media

England defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets in the final match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, courtesy of Ben Stokes brilliam half-century.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 10:36 AM IST

Pakistan vs England

Pakistan cricket team’s dream of winning the T20 World Cup in Australia ended in disaster on Sunday after the Men in Green lost to England by 5 wickets in Melbourne. 

In the title clash, England was just too good in all the departments of the game. Bowling first, Jos Buttler and company restricted Pakistan to a below-par total of 137/8, thanks to Sam Curran’s exceptional figures of 3/12. 

Subsequently, a Ben Stokes masterclass gave them their second T20 World Cup title. Ben Stokes not only remained unbeaten on 52, but he also struck the winning runs off the bowling of Mohammad Wasim on the final ball of the 19th over. 

As Babar Azam and his colleagues failed to claim the trophy at the MCG, Indian fans took to Twitter to flood the social network with revenge memes.

