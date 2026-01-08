England crumbles off-field too! Harry Brook apologises, escapes sacking after ECB final warning in nightclub incident; fined Rs...

Harry Brook landed in major off-field trouble after a nightclub bouncer incident, forcing an apology and triggering a stern England and Wales Cricket Board final warning. Reports claim Brook narrowly escaped being sacked as England captain and was fined Rs 36 lakh, adding to England’s embarrassment.

Harry Brook entered the Ashes with significant expectations, not only to score runs but also to conduct himself properly during the tour, as he had received a 'final warning' from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) prior to the series due to his misconduct in New Zealand. A report from The Daily Telegraph indicates that the England white-ball captain had a confrontation with a nightclub bouncer before arriving in New Zealand, which preceded the Ashes.

According to the report, the right-hander was on the verge of being dismissed as the captain of the England white-ball teams due to these incidents. It also mentions that he was fined £30,000 ($40,330), the maximum penalty imposed by the ECB for the situation.

This altercation took place on October 31 of last year, just hours before the third ODI between England and New Zealand. Brook was refused entry into a nightclub as the bouncers believed he was intoxicated. The 26-year-old then got into a dispute with a bouncer and was struck. Fortunately, he did not sustain any injuries and went on to captain England the following afternoon.

Harry Brook issues an apology

“I want to apologise for my actions. I fully accept that my behaviour was wrong and brought embarrassment to both myself and the England team,” Brook said in a statement released to The Daily Telegraph.

“Representing England is the greatest honour of all, which I take seriously and I am deeply sorry for letting down my team-mates, coaches and supporters. I have reflected on the lessons it has taught me about responsibility, professionalism and the standards expected of those representing your country.

“I am determined to learn from this mistake and to rebuild trust through my future actions, both on and off the field. I apologise unreservedly and will work hard to ensure this does not happen again.”

According to the report, Brook informed the ECB about the incident himself. He managed to score just six runs in the match as England faced a two-wicket loss. New Zealand dominated England, winning the series 3-0.

Recently, Brook was also seen drinking, amidst the controversy surrounding England's players' trip to Noosa during the breaks between Ashes matches. The 26-year-old, who is considered the next big star in English cricket, had a lackluster tour in Australia, where he only achieved two half-centuries in 10 innings, accumulating a total of 358 runs as his team lost the Ashes 1-4.

