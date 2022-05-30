England Cricketers Katherine Brunt and Nat Sciver tie knot with each other in a private ceremony

Katherine Brunt and Nat Sciver

Nat Sciver and Katherine Brunt, who were the pioneers of England’s historic Women’s World Cup triumph in the 2017 edition at the ‘Home of Cricket’ Lord’s, got married on May 29. The couple, who made it official in 2017/18, was supposed to get married in 2020 but because of the pandemic, the duo’s marriage got postponed.

READ: Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma - How retained players underperformed in IPL 2022

The information was revealed by cricketer-turned-broadcaster Isa Guha on her Instagram story. The duo has tied the knot after being in a relationship for practically 5 years.

Katherine Brunt and Nat Sciver had represented England in the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 that was held in New Zealand earlier this yr. The defending champions suffered a setback as they misplaced their first three video games earlier than regrouping themselves and making the finals with consecutive wins from thereon.

READ: IPL 2022: Proud of the team for the way they performed throughout the IPL, says Sanju Samson

The couple had decided to get engaged on the 2018 New Year’s Eve and have now happily got married after four years.