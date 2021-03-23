England cricketer Matt Parkinson's old tweets insulting Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni go viral, Indians unhappy

After the Test and T20I series, India and England are all set to face each other in the ODI series from Tuesday (March 23) in Pune. When the visitors announced their squad for the ODI, spinner Matt Parkinson was added to the side for the three-match series.

Parkinson has played two ODIs and as many T20Is for England and could be part of their playing XI. However, the leg-spinner has started trending on social media before the series opener, but for all the wrong reasons.

His old 'insulting' tweets about Indian cricketers from 2012 to 2014 have resurfaced online.

Matt Parkinson called team India players cheat and also called Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni disgraces. In some of his other tweets, he also called Virat Kohli arrogant. He even spoke about Ravindra Jadeja as well.

This is how fans reacted:

Earlier, these same tweets had gone viral in February 2020 soon after Matt Parkinson made his ODI debut against South Africa. The leggie had managed to delete some of the tweets featuring Kohli and Dhoni but Indian fans had the screenshots of those tweets and made them go viral. Now with him being part of the upcoming ODI series, the 24-year-old is again in the limelight.