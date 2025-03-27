In a podcast titled Beard Before Wicket -- which is hosted by Rashid, fellow England cricketer Moeen Ali, and the anchor Nubaid Haroon -- Ali announces, "I know Rash's favourite song." To that, Haroon replies, "Go on."

Any guesses?

Well, the song is Oh Oh Jaane Jaanna from the 1998 movie Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya.

'One where Salman's got the guitar'

In a podcast titled Beard Before Wicket -- which is hosted by Rashid, fellow England cricketer Moeen Ali, and the anchor Nubaid Haroon -- Ali announces, "I know Rash's favourite song." To that, Haroon replies, "Go on."

"The one where Salman Khan's got the guitar," he then says.

All three hosts then burst into a laughter as Oh Oh Jaane Jaana's video begins playing.

Beard Before Wicket

Rashid, Ali, and Haroon discuss cricket and various other topics in their podcast, often engaging in fun banters. In recent episodes, they have discussed the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), which kickstarted on Saturday (March 22).

Both Rashid and Ali are English cricketers of Pakistani descent.

Rashid, also known as Dil or Rash, is a right-arm leg spin bowler and has represented the England cricket team since 2009. He has taken more than 400 wickets cumulatively across all formats.

Ali, an all-rounder who retired from international cricket last year, has scored over 6,500 runs and taken more than 350 wickets across formats. He is currently playing for the franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2025.