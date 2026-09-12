England complete 3-0 Test series sweep over Pakistan; Jordan Cox stars in nervy chase

England completed a 3-0 Test series whitewash over Pakistan after a tense chase in the final match. Jordan Cox played a key role in guiding England home while Joe Root marked his return to captaincy with a memorable victory.

England wrapped up the third Test at Edgbaston with a commanding eight-wicket win against Pakistan on September 12, sealing a 3-0 series sweep. Chasing just 130, England jolted their fans for a moment, losing both openers in the first over. But captain Joe Root and Jordan Cox steered the team home with steady half-centuries, locking in the victory. Root’s return to captaincy—taking over from Ben Stokes after his retirement during the New Zealand series—couldn’t have gone much better.

Dan Lawrence took Player of the Match honors for his 65 runs and two wickets, while Ollie Robinson earned England’s Player of the Series award. Mohammad Abbas claimed the same prize for Pakistan.

Pakistan’s first innings really set the tone. Asked to bat first in tricky, overcast conditions, their lineup collapsed, scraped together just 133 runs, and never looked settled. Saim Ayub, freshly added to the squad, lasted only a single ball—Ollie Robinson did the honors. Wickets tumbled constantly, and the scoreline told the story: 26 for 4, 48 for 5, 64 for 6, 84 for 7. England’s bowlers were relentless—Josh Tongue grabbed four wickets, Robinson chipped in with three, and Jofra Archer matched that haul.

England’s reply was anything but tentative. Five players punched out half-centuries: Emilio Gay (60), Harry Brook (75), Dan Lawrence (65), Jamie Smith (69), and Robinson (50). Even though England stumbled early and found themselves at 39 for 3, Brook and Gay dug them out with a 104-run partnership. Lawrence played a key role, linking up with Brook for 86 runs and Smith for 64, driving England to a hefty 453 and a 320-run lead.

Pakistan’s second innings started with more trouble; they lost two early wickets, slumping to 0 for 2. But Shan Masood and Azan Awais rebuilt with a gritty 125-run stand. Masood fell heartbreakingly close to a century, out for 95. The fight kept up, though—Babar Azam added 76, and lower down, Mohammad Abbas and debutant Razaullah put together 121 for the ninth wicket. Razaullah made a splash, smacking 81 off just 63 balls with four boundaries and nine sixes.

The chase for 130 looked shaky when England lost both openers to Mohammad Abbas in the first over—2 for 2 is never a good sign. Pakistan sensed an opening, but Root and Cox slammed the door shut. They built an unbeaten 128-run partnership, facing some nervy moments along the way. Root was bowled off a no-ball, and later survived an edge that sailed through the slips, untouched. In the end, England cruised through, showcasing poise and resilience to sweep the series.

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