England clinch ODI series 2-1 with 27-run win over India; Sam Curran stars

England clinched the three-match ODI series 2-1 after defeating India by 27 runs in the decider. Sam Curran starred with a four-wicket haul, while Rohit Sharma's century and fifties from Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill went in vain as the visitors sealed the series.

India fell short in the series decider against England at Lord’s, losing by 27 runs and handing the series 2-1 to the hosts. England, after choosing to bat, set a steep target of 388. Ben Duckett led the way with an aggressive 141 off 135 balls. Jacob Bethell chipped in with 91, and Joe Root anchored the end of the innings with an unbeaten 74.

India’s bowlers struggled. Prasidh Krishna looked the sharpest, finishing with 2 for 69 from his 10 overs, while Prince Yadav picked up a wicket but went for 79 runs.

When it was India’s turn to chase, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill got off to a dream start, compiling a record 147-run opening partnership at Lord’s. Gill fell for 77, but Rohit pressed on, scoring a hundred — the first by an Indian in an ODI at this ground. Virat Kohli contributed a brisk 74, but momentum shifted fast after Sam Curran removed both Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer in the same over. India lost wickets in a cluster and eventually closed their innings at 360 for 7, falling short of the target.

England’s batters put the Indian attack under pressure from the start. Without Jasprit Bumrah and leaving out Kuldeep Yadav, India’s four-pacer strategy backfired. The opening English pair set a new record with a 192-run stand, leaving India searching for answers during the first 30 overs. Prasidh Krishna finally broke through by dismissing Bethell, but Duckett kept attacking, racing to his century and building a brisk 101-run partnership with Root.

Duckett’s innings finally ended at 141, courtesy of Prince Yadav. Root then linked up with Jos Buttler, and together they blasted 63 runs off just 19 balls to close out the innings, pushing England to 388 in their 50 overs.

India's bowling looked inexperienced and short on ideas, giving away 26 extras. Gurnoor Brar’s figures of 0 for 97 became the most expensive by any bowler in an ODI at Lord’s, overtaking a record that stood since 1975. All in all, it was a tough afternoon for India’s bowlers, highlighting the lack of depth in their current lineup.

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