England’s Ben Duckett set to face multi-year IPL ban after choosing country over league

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CRICKET
Just four days ahead of the commencement of the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League, English batter Ben Duckett pulled out of the tournament to focus on his international career.
Ben Duckett, Delhi Capitals (DC) opener, has said 'goodbye' to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, just four days before the tournament's commencement. The left-handed batter, who was bought by DC for Rs 2 crore in the auction, made this decision to focus on his international career. After his withdrawal from the cash-rich tournament, he is likely to face a two-year suspension if enforced.
While speaking to The Telegraph Sport, Duckett said, ''It was a very difficult decision, and I want to apologise to everyone at Delhi that I won’t be coming. I felt it was going to be a great opportunity when I put myself in the auction, and for a franchise like Delhi to pick me up was amazing. I was buzzing. It’s the best competition in the world with the best players, and would have been an amazing experience.''
''I don’t know if I’m potentially saying goodbye to the IPL, having never played in it. With the age I am now [31], it might be tough for me, but I hope one day I’m able to represent Delhi. But I’ve thought a lot about this, and know it’s the right decision for my career,'' he added.
There are several reports currently circulating online which claim that Duckett will face a three-year ban for his decision, which is not true.
As per the BCCI rules, if a player registers for the auction, gets picked, and then withdraws before the season without a valid reason (like injury), he can be banned for two seasons and also cannot enter the auction during this period.
Notably, Harry Brook was also banned for two IPL seasons after pulling out from the tournament in a similar fashion.