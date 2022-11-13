Search icon
England become first team in cricket history to hold both ODI and T20 World Championships

England also followed in the footsteps of the West Indies, becoming only the second team in T20 World Cup history to win two titles.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 05:51 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter

England became the first team in cricket history to hold both the ODI and T20 World Cups at the same time. England accomplished this after defeating Pakistan in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022; they had previously won the 2019 ODI World Cup by defeating New Zealand under skipper Eoin Morgan's leadership.

On Sunday, November 13, England and Pakistan played a thrilling match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The legendary Melbourne Cricket Ground resisted the fear of rain on Sunday and delivered a spectacular game that included an incredible comeback by Pakistan's fast bowlers after their batting faltered in the first innings. 

Pakistan pacers battled hard in the final game, defending only 138 runs, but were unable to keep all-rounder Ben Stokes down. Stokes, who was also England's hero in the 2019 World Cup, scored a half-century in the final, guiding his country to their second T20 World Cup championship.

England also followed in the footsteps of the West Indies, becoming only the second team in T20 World Cup history to win two titles.

