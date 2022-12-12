Search icon
England beat Pakistan by 26 runs to win Test series on Pakistani soil after 22 years

Pakistan suffered a 26-run defeat at the hands of England on Monday at Multan, as Ben Stokes' men lead the three-match Test 2-0.

England registered a historic series win over Pakistan on Monday as the Three Lions prevailed over Babar Azam's men by 26 runs in the second Test in Multan to etch their names in history books. After 22 years, an English team has won a Test series on Pakistan soil, but the duo of Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum continued their winning streak. 

After a thrilling finish in Rawalpindi, a similar situation unfolded in Multan as well, with Pakistan needing just 26 runs to win, but Ollie Robinson dismissed the last man standing, Mohammad Ali to seal a historic triumph for his side. 

Since McCullum took over, this is the ninth win by England, clearly, their risk-taking approach named 'Bazzball' is doing wonders. 

More to follow...

