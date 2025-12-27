England beat Australia by 4 wickets at MCG: Check updated WTC Points Table

After England defeated Australia in Melbourne by 4 wickets, check the updated World Test Championship (WTC) Points Table.

Ben Stokes-led England finally registered a victory in the ongoing Ashes 2025-26 when the visiting team defeated Australia by 4 wickets in the last Session of Day 2 in Melbourne. The Boxing Day Test concluded within six sessions as England chased down the target of 175 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Notably, this is Australia's first defeat in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. After the game, let us take a look at the updated WTC 2025-27 Points Table and see whether there are any changes in the standings.

Updated WTC Points Table after Boxing Day Test

Australia - 85.71 PCT (six wins in 7 matches)

New Zealand - 77.78 PCT (two wins in 3 matches)

South Africa - 75 PCT (three wins in 4 matches)

Sri Lanka - 66.67 (one win in 2 matches)

Pakistan - 50 PCT (one win in 2 matches)

India - 48.15 PCT (four wins in 9 matches)

England - 35.18 PCT (three wins in 9 matches)

Bangladesh - 16.67 PCT (0 wins in 2 matches)

West Indies - 4.17 PCT (0 wins in 8 matches)

AUS vs ENG Boxing Day Test

England won the Toss and decided to field first at MCG. In the first innings, the Baggy Greens were bundled out for 152, courtesy of a 5-wicket haul for Josh Tongue. In reply, England batters also struggled and were bowled out for just 110.

In the second innings, the Australian batting lineup again failed to churn out a big score on the board and were bowled out for 132 runs, setting a below-par target of just 175 runs for the visitors. England chased down the target in the last Session of Day 2, registering a 4-wicket win at the iconic MCG.