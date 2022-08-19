England's Barmy Army takes a dig at Virat Kohli for completing 1000 days without scoring a century, furious fans react

Virat Kohli

Today marks 1,000 days since former Indian captain Virat Kohli scored his last international century. Kohli's last ton came against Bangladesh in November 2019 after which the great drought began for him.

Kohli has a total of 27 tons in Test cricket in addition to an incredible tally of 43 tons in ODI cricket history. Kohli was tipped by many to break Tendulkar's incredible record of 100 centuries in international cricket and also upstage his tally of 50 and 49 tons in Test and ODI cricket respectively.

The England cricket supporters’ club, Barmy Army took to their official Twitter handle on Friday to take yet another dig at former India captain Virat Kohli. The Barmy Army turned to the micro-blogging platform to post a message marking 1,000 days since Kohli scored his last international century.

1,000 days — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) August 19, 2022

Meanwhile, Indian fans flocked to the comment section of the post to school the Barmy Army over their distasteful post on Kohli. Check out few reactions.

70 centuries..only 2 people in history of cricket have more than him..even if he retires now not many will come close to his records — Parth Narendra Vyas (@parthvyas1989) August 19, 2022

3,532 days since England last won any format series against India in India. August 19, 2022

After taking a rest from the tour of West Indies and Zimbabwe, Kohli will return to action in the Asia Cup. India will open their campaign against Pakistan on August 28 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.